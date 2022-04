Published:

Former Enugu First Lady, Clara Chime remarries.

Clara Chime, was married to former Enugu State Governor Sullivan Chime.

Her ex husband Locked her up in a room, declared her mentally incapable





She got married on Friday, April 29, at Amuda Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA in Abia state.





Her groom is said to be a northern Christian from Kaduna.





Clara's wedding is taking place 10 years after her previous marriage ended.

