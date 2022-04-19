Sanwoolu Visits FRSC, Renews Drivers Licence

Published:

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the Eti-Osa Driver's License Centre of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to renew his driver's licence on Tuesday 19th April, 2022.





The Governor was received by the Sector Commander Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide in company of some Senior Officers of the Corps who took the Governor through the tripartite processes necessary for the biometric capture.





Reacting to the ease and smoothness of the entire processes, Governor Sanwo-olu was quoted as saying it was "Very impressive, the entire staff were courteous. They all displayed high level of professionalism. Keep it up. Many thanks"





At the end of the biometrics, the Governor was issued a temporary driver's licence to be used pending when the permanent card will be ready.





Earlier in the day, the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu also came for her physical capture and was handed her temporary driver's licence by the Unit Commander Lagos Island ACC Esther Uzoma and Sector Head DLC CRC Oluwafemi Ige.

















