Gov Soludo Appoints Nollywood Actor Bob Manuel Udokwu Special Adviser On Entertainment & Tourism

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has approved the appointments of eight more individuals into various key positions in the state.





The appointments, which came barely 32 days after the swearing-in of the Governor, was announced in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the new appointees and their portfolios include: Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD/CEO, ICT Agency); Mr. Chike Anyaonu (MD/CEO, Anambra State Housing Development Corporation); Mr. Joe Anatune

(MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency); and Arch. Okey Ezeobi (GM/CEO, Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement).

Others include: Mr. Christian Aburime (Press Secretary Media); Barr. Tochukwu Nweke (Special Adviser, Legal); Dr. Nelson Omenugha (Special Adviser,

Youth Empowerment Programme); Mr. Bob-Manuel Udokwu (Special Adviser, Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism).

