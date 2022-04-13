Police Name, Arrest Officer Caught Smoking Marijuana In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer pictured smoking weed at the Ijora area of Lagos State.





He is ASP Babatunde Adebayo serving at Shogunle Divison of the Command.





Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has directed the immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank.





CP Alabi has equally warned officers and men of the Command to stay clear of all unprofessional and unethical conducts as any officer found guilty of these acts will be severely sanctioned.









