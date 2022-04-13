2023: Fayemi, Amosun Set To Declare For Presidency

Published:

Outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi will any moment from now announce his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Also expected to join the race is former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.





A presidency source hinted that both men have already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of their desire to contest and he gave them his blessings.





Our source said while Fayemi is banking on his status as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and as Returning Officer of the 2014 APC presidential primary election which produced Buhari, Amosun is banking on his relationship with President Buhari since their days in the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).





If both men declare, they will be joining the growing list of aspirants which include the current Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Kogi state counterpart, Yahaya Bello.





Others are Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State Governor.





Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is also rumoured to be interested in running on the platform of the APC but he is yet to open up on whether he will also join the race or not.





Although the APC is yet to zone the presidential ticket, there are indication it would zone it to the South which comprises the South-west, South-east and South-south geo-political zones.





The national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is from the Northern part of the country.

