Police Arrest 23-year-old Man For Allegedly Raping And Killing His 29-year-old Neighbour

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year old man, Ikenna James, for allegedly raping and killing his 29- year- old neighbour, Oluwatoshin Adefisayo, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University at their residence at Ogijo area of the state.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the suspect, who lives in the same compund with the deceased, connived with his friend who is now at large and they broke into the apartment of the deceased in the night through the ceiling while she was fast asleep, r*ped her before they str*ngled her.





He said other neighbours including the parents of the suspect woke up in the morning only to discover that the apartment of the deceased had been broken into.





Oyeyemi added that the neighbours immediately invited the local vigilante to the scene, and while at the scene, Ikenna was seen coming down from the ceiling where he has been hiding after the dastardly act.





The state police spokesman said he was quickly held down while a distress call was made to the police at Ogijo divisional headquarters. The Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his men to the scene and got the suspect arrested.





During interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect whose partner in crime is currently on the run, confessed to committing the crime, The police PRO added that the suspect also informed the police that they decided to kill the victim after raping her because they discovered that she recognised them.





He explained that Ikenna parents who described his arrest as good radiance to bad rubbish said they have already given up on him as he is the black sheep of the family.





They also appealed to authority concerned to ensure that appropriate punishment is awarded to him.





Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. He also directed that his accomplice must be hunted for and brought to boo

