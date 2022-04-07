Adeboye's Son, Leke, Apologises For Calling RCCG Pastors 'Goats'

Published:

Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has apologised to the pastors of the church for calling them a "goat."





In a statement released on his Instagram page, he said though his comment was extreme his intention was not to malign or insult the church.





Leke wrote, "I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.





"I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement."





Pastor Leke on Tuesday took to his Instagram account and described some pastors who preach after the G.O. had preached as ‘goats’.





