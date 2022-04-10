Plateau - Many Feared Killed, Houses Razed As Gunmen Attack Villages in Kanam LGA

Published:

Several persons have been feared killed as gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked villages of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.





Residents of the affected villages told newsmen on Sunday.





According to the residents of the affected areas, the bandits have attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages where a scores of people were killed.





Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village who confirmed the incident told our correspondent at about 15 .04 pm said that many were injured while hundreds of people have fled their homes, adding that security personnel are yet to reach the villages.





Musa said, the gunmen in seperate attacks invaded the villages at about 1 am when the residents of the areas were going about their normal activities and started shooting sporadically.





He said the bandits who are currently operating have burnt down many houses.





The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, promised to get back to our correspondent when contacted on the development

