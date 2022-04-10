2023 Declaration : Yemi Osinbajo Meets APC Governors Today

Published:

Ahead of his declaration for presidency in 2023, which is likely expected this week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with the 22 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in Abuja today.





The meeting, it was learnt, is part of his consultations with critical stakeholders ahead of his declaration to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling APC, which he is expected to announce this week.





This is coming as the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday declared his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC.





Presidency sources said that Osinbajo’s meeting with the APC governors would hold at the Akinola Aguda official residence of the Vice President located within the precincts of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





The meeting billed for 7p.m. will also serve as fast breaking for the governors as adherents of Christianity and Islam, the two major religions, are currently observing fasting as prescribed in the Holy Books.





It was learnt that the vice president would use the forum to intimate the APC governors led by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State of his intention to contest for the APC’s presidential ticket in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.





According to the sources, the meeting with the governors is a continuation of series of consultations being held by Osinbajo with critical stakeholders in the ruling party about his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.





The presidency sources also said that all is set for the vice president to publicly declare his intention to contest for the APC ticket this week.





It was gathered that the ceremony will take place in Abuja with governors, federal and state legislators, ministers and other APC top shots already invited for the grand ceremony which may take place either on Monday or Tuesday.









