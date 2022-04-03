Peace Anyiam Osigwe Becomes CHAIRMAN, Federation Of NOLLYWOOD GUILDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Published:

It’s a new dawn for Nollywood as the coalition of Nollywood Guilds and Associations has metamorphosed into Federation of Nollywood Guilds / Associations, FRENGAN.





At an extraordinary meeting of all the head of Guilds & Associations held recently in lagos the President of Association of Movie Producers, AMP and CEO, African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam Osigwe was elected CHAIRMAN, of apex body for Nollywood while Dr Ahmad Sarari President of Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPAN) was elected, Vice chairman, other elected officers of FRENGAN include, President of Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, Mr Victor Okhai as the Secretary General, President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas as the PRO and Mr. Bolaji Amosun President of Theatre Arts &Motion Pictures practitioners (TAMPAN) the Treasurer.





Speaking on behalf of the Chairman the spokesman Mr Emeka Rollas, said its a new dawn for Nollywood.





The era of anybody anywhere becoming a film maker is over. The body is out to adress all issues of Nollywood professionally in line with international best practice and shall continue to build bridges to ensure the growth and development of Nollywood in good reputation.

Share This