The mosque committee of Apo legislative quarters, Abuja has suspended the Chief Imam of the mosque, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, over a sermon he delivered on Friday saying that President Buhari went to Kaduna to campaign in 2015 and 2019 but did not go there to pay a condolence visit over the train attack.





He said that how come bandits can gather intelligent but government cannot

He also said in 2023, we will not come out to vote only to be killed. He said government only know about voting.









