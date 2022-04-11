Osinbajo To APC governors: I’m Running For President,To Declare Today

Published:

The speculations ended last night. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo confirmed that he would bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for President.

He chose the occasion of an Iftar (the break of fast during Ramadan) to inform governors elected on the platform of the APC.





He told them of his capacity and experience having been Vice President for about seven years.





He said he had consulted widely and that he would inform Nigerians through a declaration today.





He said having informed President Muhammadu Buhari, he felt the governors were the people to inform next, a source close to the meeting said last night.





It was learnt that about 10 APC governors attended the meeting, led by Chair of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.





Some of the governors in attendance include Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).





Governor Bagudu, who responded on their behalf, it was gathered, said the APC governors were looking forward to the party continuing to hold the levers of power in the country after the 2023 election.





Osinbajo is expected to make the declaration through an online broadcast.





“The video will be circulated across social media handles. The details will be explained in a press statement,” Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters (Office of the Vice President), Mr. Femi Ojudu, said last night.





Former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi have declared their intention to vie for the APC presidential ticket.





There are speculations that Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele will also join the race on the ruling party’s platform.





The APC is yet to announce its timetable for the primaries, which are expected to hold next month.





















