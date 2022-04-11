Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Another Video Of Abducted Passengers ( Video)

Published:

Suspected Terrorists who allegedly ambushed the Kaduna bound train on the 28th of March, killing some passengers while abducting several other have released another video parading their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest.

In the video, the terrorists seen to be putting on military camouflage and uniforms made their captives call on the government to come to their rescue.

Among the victims is a young lady who identified herself as a student of Kaduna State university and another man who says he was on his way to kaduna for eye treatment.

So far the victims have spent at least 13 days in the bush with their abductors.





