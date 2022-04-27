NDLEA Marks 6 Houses, Plaza Belonging To DCP Abba Kyari

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has marked 6 houses and a plaza belonging to embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.





It can be recalled that Kyari was arrested by the drug agency after attempting to bribe an official of the agency to secure the release of seized cocaine earlier this year.





However, the agency has marked the properties situated in Maiduguri for investigation.





The two-storey shopping plaza, Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road, has about 100 stores.





The six residential houses, all within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area have been marked and this is coming barely 2 days after the arrest of Mallison Ukatu, a suspected drug dealer behind a controversial N3 billion tramadol cargo linked to Kyari and his now disbanded IRT team.

