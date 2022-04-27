Man Set To Marry Three Sisters

Published:

A Kenyan bloke who's set to marry the three sisters he met just two months ago says he's 'a faithful generous man' and everything about him is big, while the brides-to-be have a strict bed rota.





The foursome have been together for about eight weeks and are taking the relationship 'one day at a time'.





Sisters Cate, Eve and Mary revealed earlier this week that all three of them are set to get hitched to the same man in the near future.





It was Cate who first met the groom, who is named Stevo, in Kenya and then introduced him to her two sisters.





The three are reportedly pursuing a career in gospel music, despite the fact that polygamy is unusual for Christians and only a few minor sects in Africa and the US allow it.





Stevo and the sisters are planning to launch a gospel band.





Stevo said: "I'm a faithful generous man and everything about me comes big, even blessings; that why they call me big man Stevo.





"I tend to believe that my love was not meant for one girl and I was born a polygamous person, and that everyone knows.





"I'm always honest and faithful and my exes had left because I told them that I wanted to add one more.





"I don't want to cheat, I want to add and coincidentally blessings just came my way when I wanted them."





The girls have a strict rota to tell them which one's spending the night with Stevo.





Stevo revealed that the foursome had been together for a couple of months. He said: "It's barely two months and we are living a day at a time.





"We learn from one another; we are taking our time."





The triplets revealed they have a strict timetable to let them know which one gets to spend the night with Stevo.





They also said they had no plans to let anyone else into the fold, saying: "The three of us we are enough for him and we are not going to allow him to bring another one.





"So it's a happy family."





Polygamy is relatively unusual among Christians





Stevo laughed off suggestions that it might be hard work having three ladies on the go, saying: "Why do people doubt the fact of me satisfying three ladies, there is no big deal.





"So for me just a week, they are three. Every Monday Mary, Tuesday Cate and Eve Wednesday. Then on the weekend we meet all of us and have a good time."





The sisters revealed it is the very first time all three of them had been in a relationship with the same man.





In March 2014, the Kenyan Parliament passed a bill allowing men to marry multiple wives, with the bill coming into effect on 1st May 2014.





The practice is said to be common among traditional and Muslim communities in the country.”





