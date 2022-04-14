Gunmen Attack Imo Community , Kill INEC Staff, Cart Away Voters Cards ( Videos , Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

Scene of the Ihitte-Uboma attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

This comes on the heels of an early morning attack on the officials of the commission by gunmen in the council. As staff of INEC was reportedly killed in the attack.





INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who announced the voter registration suspension in the council, said the decision taken following the INEC staff in the attack.

According to Okoye, the staff, Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

exercise at the polling unit are also missing. INEC said it was making efforts to locate their whereabouts.





“Prior to this incident, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the State on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the State,” Mr Okoye said.

“The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

“We enjoin the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of the Commission engaged in national assignment. The safety and security of staff is of paramount importance to the Commission, particularly with the devolution of the voter registration exercise beyond our State and Local Government Area offices nation in our determination to serve Nigerians better.”

There was pandemonium on Thursday as gunmen numbering 12 attacked some adhoc staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Nkwo Ihitte market, Imo State.

It was learnt that INEC Adhoc Staff were registering members of the community for the 2023 general elections when the gunmen attacked





