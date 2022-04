Published:

The Council of State at its meeting today has approved to confer National Merit Award on 434 Nigerians

On prerogative of mercy CKN NEWS learnt thag council approved clemency and pardon for 159 offenders ( prisoners)

But the council rejected the request for the pardon of former BankPHB MD Francis Atuche who is currently serving 12 year jail term for embezzlement of over N22bn

It also approved the holding of National Census after the 2023 general election

More details later

