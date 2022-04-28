Gov Ortom Orders Arrest Of Forest Guards For Shaving Lady's Hair

Published:

Some people under the aegis of Hunters and Forests Security Guard on Monday and Tuesday disrupted the peace in some streets of Makurdi, Benue State capital, by shaving people’s hair in public. Therefore, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday called on the police to apprehend them.





Members of the group were reported to have gone around major streets in the capital city stopping and harassing those who either dyed or left their hair overgrown and began shaving them with unsterilized scissors.





Video clips of a lady whose hair was being shaved had gone viral on social media.





This, however, sparked verbal protests both on social media and across the state with many people calling for the arrest of the leadership of the Hunters Security outfit.





Governor Ortom on Wednesday took a swipe at the people behind the harassment of the people in the state capital and called on the police to apprehend them.





According to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom said that his administration had no relationship with the Hunters Security outfit and will not in any way condone their operations in the state.

Share This