Fire Guts, Destroys T B Joshua’s Tomb Shelter

Fire has destroyed the tomb shelter of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, in the Agodo area of Ikotun, Lagos State.





A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the fire started around 6.30pm on Wednesday but can’t tell if anybody died in the incident.





He said, “The affected property is on Ajisebiri Street, Agodo. The house started burning around 6.30pm and as I speak with you, fire service officials are trying to put out the fire.





“The compound of the house is big, so nobody can see what they are doing inside. Also, officials putting out the fire didn’t allow anybody inside.”





The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who also confirmed the incident, said the fire had been put out.





He said, “The incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire.”





The Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire affected the shelter covering the late pastor’s tomb.





She said, “It is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire. But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started from. We have yet to identify the cause of the fire.”





