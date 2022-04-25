Former Minister Alabo Graham Douglas Die At 83

Published:

Former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Chief Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, is dead.

CKN News gathered that Alabo died at the age of 82.

He was appointed Minister in 1989, by General Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet.

In 1999, he was appointed Minister of Labour and Productivity, and in 2000, Minister of Tourism in the Olusegun Obasanjo cabinet, leaving office in January 2001.

He was the originator of CANIRIV in the 1980s, the first of it’s kind in Nigeria then, he was then serving as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.

He helped in the creation of Akuku-Toru LGA, Rivers State.

He was a pioneer founding father of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and sat as Member of Board of Trustees for many years.





Until his death, he was a revered Kalabari Chief and Paramount Head of The Orubibi Douglas Group of Houses of Abonnema.





