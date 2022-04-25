Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Others Sworn-In As Special Advisers By Gov Soludo

Published:

Anambra State Government today, Monday, 25th April, 2022, swore in the newly confirmed Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa and three others as members of State's Executive Council.





Barrister Ezeokenwa was sworn in before the weekly exco meeting in the presence of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.





Recall that Anambra State House of Assembly confirmed his appointment during the plenary on Thursday, 21st April, 2022, following the report of the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters, presented by its Chairman, Dr Paschal Agbodike, which found him qualified to serve as a commissioner designate.





Also at exco meeting, Mr. Bob Udokwu was sworn in as Special Adviser, Entertainment, Liesure and Tourism, Dr. Nelson Omenugha as Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment Program as well as Barrister Tobechukwu Nweke, as Special Adviser, Legal Matters.

