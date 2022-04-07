EFCC Docks Ex-Legislative Aide For N6.5m Fraud, Three Others Convicted of Cybercrime In Kwara

Published:

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 arraigned one Segun Emmanuel Oni, a Personal Assistant to former Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial Constituency, Senator Simeon Ajibola, for criminal breach of trust and fraud to the tune of N6.5million.





Oni, 42, from Isapa in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State was arraigned before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on a two-count charge contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 312 of the same Penal Code.





Oni was allegedly entrusted with two Toyota Siena mini bus and one Toyota Rav4 by one Mr. Samson Adewoye, which he sold and converted the proceeds to personal use.





The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

