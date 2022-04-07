Asari Dokubo Captures Alleged Notorious ESN/ IPOB Commander ( See Picture )

Published:

A former leader of the the Movement for the Emnacipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Asari Dokubo has captured a notorious commander of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Dokubo, in a statement on his facebook profile(Cibi Dabo) on Wednesday, mocked the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its ESN arm, announcing that he had captured one of their commanders and he was in his custody ‘talking like a parrot.’

Readers will recall that Dokubo has been in a running battle with IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu over their activities in the South-East.

He has threatened to kill any ESN/IPOB member that dares him and also once threatened to kill Kanu with his bare hands anytime he appears in court.

Prior to this, the Nigerian Police had announced the capture of this same ESN commander who was simply identified as ‘Onye Army’. Efforts to reach Dokubo for an explanation on how ‘Onye army’ came to be in his custody proved abortive

