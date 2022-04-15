Domestic Violence: Femi Fani Kayode Ex Wife Slams Those Blaming Late Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Published:

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed those blaming the late soulful gospel singer, #osinachinwachukwu for not speaking up whilst she was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.





I’ve been silently reading so much of the blames people are heaping on Osinachi for not speaking up.

Sweethearts you can't understand the weight on a victim of domestic violence or how we go through so much compactmentalizing how the world would look at us, close friends waiting to laugh at us, those who would say we warned you, how our family members would humiliate us of putting them to shame if we do leave, how we would be irrelevant in places where we were deemed relevant by status of marriage or maintaining a home.

You all forget that a narcissistic partner is one who feels threatened by the abilities or potential of their partner and I’ve said this to so many women and men I’ve had a chance to speak with after eating enough of this breakfast, That if he or she is intimidated by your personality , achievements, charisma, Strength or God given talent, sweetheart run for your life.

Envy mixed with a slice of hate is violence prone when it has to do with partners or lovers . If he or she can’t learn to talk over arguments without turning a red eye on you, screaming at you which gradually graduates to punches, the absolute need to intimidate or silence you on every unintended provocation, adrenaline rush when they exert authority or control , RUN.

