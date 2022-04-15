2023 :Wike Shuns Gov Obaseki During Visit To Oba Of Benin

Published:

The gulf between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Edo State colleague Godwin Obaseki widened yesterday with the former’s failure to pay a courtesy call on the later in Benin.

Wike, who was in the Edo State capital as part of consultation for presidential aspiration, saw neither Obaseki, nor his deputy, Philip Shaibu.





He also avoided the Edo secretariat of the party in Benin. The state Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, is Obaseki’s loyalist.





The relationship between the two Southsouth governors has been frosty in recent time over the control of the local chapter of the PDP in Edo State.





Obaseki and PDP National Vice Chairman (Southsouth), Dan Orbih, are locked in supremacy battle over who call the shots in Edo PDP.

Wike was hosted by Orbih, who, until his elevation to his present position, was the chairman of the party in the state.

Orbih was joined by his teeming supporters to host the Rivers helmsman to receive Wike, who held talks with Edo PDP delegates at the residence of a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP, the late Chief Tony Anenih.





He had earlier visited the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

Speaking at the palace, Wike promised, that if elected president, he would focus on curbing insecurity with massive investment in intelligence gathering.





He said economic activities, agriculture and investment in infrastructure can only thrive in a secured environment.

Wike said: “I was here (in Benin) one and a half years ago (ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State), as the Director-General of the campaigns for the re-election of Governor Obaseki. I am here today (yesterday), not on behalf of anybody, but of myself and my team to seek your prayers.

“I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party (PDP) that will be part of our national convention on May 28 and 29.”





