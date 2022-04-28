CKN News Editor In Chief To Deliver Paper At Army Conference

Published:

Chartered Mediator And Concillator as well as Chairman, Board of Trustees, Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, Chris Kehinde Nwandu will on Thursday ( today ) deliver a paper titled

"WINNING THE HEARTS AND MINDS OF CIVIL POPULACE : NIGERIAN SOCIETY VIEWPORT "

At a conference organized by the Nigerian Army HQ





The conference will be be attended by top Generals and Civil Populace

The conference is organized by the Nigerian Army and Security Affairs is to designed to bridge communications gap between the Army and the civilian populace

