Body Of Missing Abuja Female Youth Corper Found

The body of a member of the national youth service Corps, NYSC Stephanie se-ember terungwa who was declare missing in Abuja has been found





The family had reported that Ms terungwa was last seen on Thursday morning April 14 2022 at the lokogoma area of Abuja





Her uncle Ricard lorliam said she was abducted with her one year old son after attending CDS exercise, the baby was later found but the mother was still missing





A statement by the Students Union President of J's Tarka University Makurdi,Benue State where she was graduated from, disclosed that her body has been found

It was alleged that some of her parts were missing

