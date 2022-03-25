Young Nigerian Born UK Based Lawyer Bags QC (SAN Equivalent) In London

Published:

Barrister Kayode Ajulo post





Written off as a failure, Nneka Akudolu left school with no A-levels and got pregnant after a holiday romance.





At the age of 21 while a single mum, Nneka Akudolu QC ( SAN ) , without an A levels took the Access to Legal Studies Course, got into law school and was called to the UK Bar in 2002.





With 19 years experience in Criminal law, Nneka is a highly respected jury advocate whose practice encompasses all areas of serious crime. She has particular experience working with vulnerable defendants and witnesses and those charged with historic allegations of a sexual nature.





Today, she is one of the newly inductees as a Q. C., Queen’s Counsel of the UK and by extension, a SAN, Senior Advocate of Nigeria!





Her story is a testimony of an audacious dream and I salute her resilience.





Congratulations, Learned Silk.





