Friday, 25 March 2022

Young Nigerian Born UK Based Lawyer Bags QC (SAN Equivalent) In London

Published: March 25, 2022


 Barrister Kayode Ajulo post 


Written off as a failure, Nneka Akudolu left school with no A-levels and got pregnant after a holiday romance.


At the age of 21 while a single mum, Nneka Akudolu QC ( SAN ) , without an A levels took the Access to Legal Studies Course, got into law school and was called to the UK Bar in 2002. 


With 19 years experience in Criminal law, Nneka is a highly respected jury advocate whose practice encompasses all areas of serious crime.  She has particular experience working with vulnerable defendants and witnesses and those charged with historic allegations of a sexual nature. 


Today, she is one of the newly  inductees as a Q. C., Queen’s Counsel of the UK and by extension, a SAN, Senior Advocate of Nigeria!


Her story is a testimony of an audacious dream and I salute her resilience. 


Congratulations, Learned Silk.



Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: