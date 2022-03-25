Police Detain Teachers, Proprietor As 3 Siblings Disappear From Abuja School

Published:

The children, Marvelous, Alex and Rehoboth Sunday, were said to have gone missing from their school, Star Child Academy, on Tuesday.





According to residents, their mother had gone to pick them up from their school located around the ECWA One area of Kabusa in Abuja FCT, but they were nowhere to be found.





Efforts made by their mother, staff of the school and residents to locate them were said to have been abortive.





The incident sparked a protest from women in the community, who picketed the school and the police division in the area.





"The father of the three children is my colleague and we live in the same area. Around 1:28pm on Tuesday, we were sitting together and having some conversation when a call from his wife came in," Punch quoted Benson Ubong, a family friend to have said.





"She said she went to the school to pick up the three children, but they were nowhere to be found. The father immediately put a call through to the owner of the school.





"The family recently lost one of their children and now all of the surviving children are nowhere to be found. They are two females and one male. The first one is eight years old, the second is six years old and the last is two years old.”





The FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.





She said all the teachers in the school, alongside the proprietor, had been arrested over the matter.

