Wike Demotes 14 Principals For Alegedly Aiding Students Cheat In Exams

The Rivers State Government has announced the immediate demotion of 14 public school principals, as well as the withdrawal of the operational licenses of 21 private schools, over their alleged involvement in examination malpractices.





The State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.





Ebeku said the action followed a letter written to the state ministry of education by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) containing a list of 35 secondary schools that have been delisted with respect to malpractices in the conduct of WAEC exams in 2021.





“We received a letter from the WAEC containing the list of.35 secondary schools in the state have been delisted for the purpose of writing WAEC examinations and their offences,” the commissioner said.





“Especially bothered on the fact that they were discovered that there were some malpractices in the conduct of last year’s examinations.





“Now upon receipt of the letter, we immediately invited the affected schools to a meeting.





“We presented this information to them and found that those at the helm of affairs in the various schools allowed this sort of situation to arise. Following that, we decided on certain sanctions.





“For all principles who are still in service and who superintended at the time this situation arose, we have directed that they be demoted.





“For all schools that are found in the list, we have directed that their licenses to operate be withdrawn forthwith. This is the situation of things right now,” Prof Ebeku stated.





He said the state government led by Governor Nyesom Wike does not condone any form of examination malpractices whether in public or private schools in the state.





“We have said it again and again that we have zero tolerance for exam malpractice. The WAEC is aware and they (WAEC) have actually written a letter to commend the commissioner for his efforts in ensuring that there are no malpractices in the schools."





