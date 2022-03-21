EFCC Identifies, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Leaked Obiano's Video

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has issued a statement on the leaked video of former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano

This is their statement on the matter





EFCC Subjects Officer Behind Obiano’s Video Leak To Disciplinary Action





The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.





The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.





A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

Share This