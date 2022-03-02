Two Lovers Found Dead Inside Car Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway ( Video )

Published:





Controversy has surrounded the death of suspected lovers inside a vehicle along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.



According to eyewitnesses, the lovers died while having sex inside a Toyota Sienna vehicle around the NASFAT area of Mowe-Ibafo axis of the expressway.

However, the police denied the claim.



The corpses of the lovers caused panic on the expressway on Wednesday during a visit to the scene of the incident.



This is as many passers-by were seen taking pictures and recording video at the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that people became suspicious after the vehicle remained on the same spot for two days.



The Toyota Sienna vehicle with number plate, Lagos – LSD 992HH, where the bodies were found had a construction helmet placed on the dashboard.



In a viral video, a man was heard saying, “This car has been parked for two days. If you know the owner of the vehicle, please contact Mowe-Ibafo police station.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident



He, however, clarified that the suspected lovers did not die while having sex as speculated.



According to him, the man, identified as Akeem, had been reported at Ilaje Police Division in Lagos State for assault.



Oyeyemi said, “They did not die while having sex. The man had earlier been reported at Ilaje police station in Lagos. He was reported for hitting an object on his lover’s head.



“When the lady became unconscious, the man put her in his car and drove off. He reportedly took snipper on their way to Ogun State and they were both found dead around NASFAT.

Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the death.”

Video





Share This