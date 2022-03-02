Buhari Approves $8.5m To Evacuate 5000 Nigerians From Ukraine

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine.





Zubairu Dada, minister of state for foreign affairs, said the approval was issued on Wednesday at the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





Dada said Air Peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to provide three aircraft to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians in the wake of the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country.

