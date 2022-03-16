Today Is Gov Obiano's Last Day In Office

Published:

The curtain will tomorrow be drawn on the eight-year tenure of Chief Willie Obiano as Anambra State governor. He will take a final bow as an eight-year tenant at the Anambra State Government House, Awka.

He will hand over to a one-time Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

The outgoing governor announced the dissolution of all his political appointees and directing them to hand over all government property in their care to the next in line in their offices.

Obiano, who succeeded Mr. Peter Obi in 2014, has been hailed by the stakeholders in the state for piloting the affairs of government well.

Such stakeholders include Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Vice President Ichie Damian Okeke -Ogene, Chairman of Anambra State traditional rulers Council and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

Okeke -Ogene described Obiano as an exceptional person, who consolidated on the records of Dr. Chris Ngige and Mr. Obi.

He listed the Anambra State International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri and the International Convention Conference Center ICC as some of the legacies being bequeathed by the outgoing governor.

The lawmakers took turns during the session to eulogise and commend Obiano for his sterling achievements.

Nnamdi Okafor, representing Awka South l Constituency (APGA) and the Majority Leader of the House, described Obiano as a God sent to the state and that he would be remembered for his investment in infrastructural development.

Ejike Okechukwu from Anaocha ll Constituency (APGA), commended the governor for his development strides in all the sectors, especially the development of technical education.





