Lai Mohammed's Supporters Dump APC In Kwara State

Some members of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed have dumped the party.

The financial secretary of the faction, Tajudeen Mohammed, confirmed this to Daily Trust last night during a telephone chat.

“I can confirm to you that we have left APC. Although we have not decided on our next line of action yet, but we are still consulting to determine the party we will go to actualise our aspirations,” Tajudeen said.

Meanwhile, one of those aggrieved, who is a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Saheed Popoola, has dumped the APC for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This is the first time any aggrieved member will openly pitch tent with another party since the leadership crisis rocking the APC in the state began.





The move is already seen by political observers as preparing the ground for other aggrieved members to follow suit.

Popoola was a staunch loyalist of the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is the leader of the factional APC in the state

