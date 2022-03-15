There Is Rotation Of Governorship Seat In Enugu State...Enugu North Political Group

Published:

THERE IS ROTATION OF GOVERNORSHIP SEAT IN ENUGU STATE





A COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY THE HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF THE ENUGU STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, ELECTED LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMEN AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT PDP PARTY CHAIRMEN OF THE SIX LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS OF ENUGU NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT AFTER A CRUCIAL MEETING ON MARCH 13, 2022.





After a crucial meeting of the above bodies at ADADA HOUSE, Nsukka it was resolved among other things as follows:





That we are grateful to our Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his developmental strides in all the zones of the state notwithstanding the dwindling revenue accruing to the state as a result of COVID-19 and the general downturn in the world's economy.





That the PEACE being enjoyed in Enugu State is as a result of the Governor's commitment and understanding that the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the people.

That the value of PEACE and SECURITY is inestimable and we appreciate the governor for this.

That as the closest people to the grassroots, we are assuring His Excellency, the Governor that our people are with him and will continue to support him till 2023 and beyond as he has made us proud through his numerous people- oriented achievements, accolades and awards from within and outside the state.

That we are highly shocked, disappointed and dismayed with denials by those who ought to know better having been active participants for years in the discussions, meetings and agreements on the conventional rotation of governorship seat in Enugu State among the three Senatorial Districts in the state namely Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North since the creation of the state.

That it is the conventional rotation of the governorship seat in Enugu State that produced Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, from Enugu East Senatorial zone, who was Governor for two terms of eight years (1999- 2007)

That in line with the rotation arrangement, Nnamani was succeeded by Sullivan Chime from Enugu West Senatorial District, who was Governor of Enugu state for two terms of eight years (2007-2015)

Chime was succeeded in 2015 by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North Senatorial District, whose two terms of eight years will elapse in 2023.

That with respect and in accordance with the conventional rotation of governorship seat in Enugu state which has entrenched and sustained peace, equity, fairness and smooth transition of power, it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial zone to produce Governor Ugwuanyi's successor in 2023.

That this position has been affirmed and reaffirmed by the founding fathers of the state, indigenes and stakeholders in the state.

Tha people should please stop overheating the system for parochial reasons .





Signed









Honourable Members of ENHA





Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, Ph.D.

Udenu Constituency

& Leader of the House.

Hon Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi.

Igboeze North 1.

Deputy Whip

Rt. Hon. Dr Chinedu Nwamba.

Nsukka East.

Hon.Ezenta Ezeani.

Igboetiti East

Hon Akadu James

Igboetiti West.

Hon. Emma Ugwuerua, Ph.D.

Nsukka West.

Hon.Barr Josephat Okika.

Uzouwani.

Hon. Ugwu Innocent.

Igboeze North 2.





Local Government Council Chairmen.

Hon. Solomon I. Onah.

Udenu & ALGON Chairman, Enugu State.

Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, Uzouwani.

Hon Itodo Williams Ejike, Igboeze North.

Hon. Okechi Vitus.

Igboeze South .

Hon Barr Walter Ozioko.

Nsukka.

Hon. Ikenna Nwodo

Igboetiti.





PDP Local Government Party Chairmen.





Hon Fabian Onah.

Nsukka & Coordinating Chairman of L.Govt. Chairmen, Enugu North District.





Hon Cosmas Agbo

Udenu.





Hon Alexander N.Uramah.

Igboeze North





Hon. Princess Chinwendu Ogbonna.

Igboeze South.

Hon. Emeka Eze.

Igboetiti

Hon Jude Ifeanyi Okonkwo.

Uzouwani

