Published:

There is an ongoing violent protest at Eleganza/Lekki Conservative axis, Lekki-Epe Expressway following the crushing of 2 dispatch riders by a tipper truck.

CKN News learnt that hoodlums are vandalizing the truck while heavy traffic buildup extending all the way to Sangotedo area.

A mob has shutdown both sides of the roads as the corpses of the deceased have been placed on the busy road

The police are having a hectic time controlling the crowd

Videos





Share This