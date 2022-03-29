Terrorist Attack: Air Peace, Azman Air Suspends Flight To Kaduna Airport

Published:

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest flight carrier, has suspended operations to Kaduna International Airport.

A source who disclosed this attributed the development to the gun attack around the airport at the weekend.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits gunned down a local guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) on Saturday.

The military had engaged the bandits in heavy shootout, which led to a delay of a Lagos-bound Azman flight.

On Tuesday, Azman announced an indefinite suspension of its flights to Kaduna over insecurity.

Hours later, the news of Air Peace halting operations to Kaduna broke.

Air Peace Spokesman, Stanley Olisa confirmed the development , but did not go into details.

