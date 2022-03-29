Bank Of Agriculture MD Abducted In Train Attack, As KDSG Confirms Death Toll

Published:

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture, Kabir Mohammed Adamu, has been confirmed as one of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by bandits after the terrorists successfully blew up the train and immobilised it on Monday evening.

It was learnt that Adamu was among the victims whisked away by the terrorists using cars they had brought to the scene.

No confirmation yet from the bank

Meanwhile the Kaduna State government has released this press statement on the incident where it gave details of the number of casualties and injured





PRESS RELEASE

The Kaduna State Government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.





According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.





The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.





Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.





Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.





Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9.





Further updates will be communicated to the public.





Signed





Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State

