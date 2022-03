Published:

In a circular dated today 25th March 2022, written by the Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe mni, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR has directed that all public servants in the state henceforth report at their places of work on Mondays.





Absence from work on Mondays or any other day without approval shall be seen as gross misconduct which shall attract appropriate sanctions.

