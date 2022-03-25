Former Deputy Speaker House Of Reps Dumps APC

Published:

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC)





Yusuf contested for the APC governorship ticket during the February 19 primaries, alongside the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Moshood Adeoti, the aspirant backed by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.





The ex-parliamentarian submitted his resignation from APC at the party’s state secretariat in Osogbo on Friday.





When contacted for confirmation, the media aide to the Osun APC chairman, Kola Olabisi, said the chairman was unaware of Yusuf’s resignation.





“We are in Abuja. The chairman has not been informed that he (Yusuf) has resigned from APC," Olabisi to have said.





But when Yusuf was contacted he simply said, “Thanks for the enquiry. It is true. I have left APC. That is all I want to say for now,"

Share This