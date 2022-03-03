Senior Journalist Suffers Multiple Stabs In Abuja

Published:

The Abuja Bureau Chief of the Nigerian Tribune, Leon Usigbe, was attacked by suspected armed robbers at the Phase 4, Federal Secretariat junction, Three Arms Zone, of the Federal Capital Territory.

The robbers were said to have stabbed him multiple times and at different parts of his body.

The incident was said to have happened on Tuesday night.

A colleague of his, Lawrence Bajah, said Usigbe car had developed a fault around the area and he had alighted to place reflective triangle behind when he was attacked.

Bajah said the robbers took away his phones and other belongings.

He said, “The robbers, three in number, attacked and stabbed him in several parts of his body, living him with deep gashes on his right hand and backside.

“He had just left a meeting between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives Caucus hosted by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elemelu, at his Lobito Crescent, Wuse residence on Tuesday night when the incident happened.

“The robbers swooped on him as he alighted from his car to mount a reflective triangle behind just as the engine suddenly went off at the traffic stop and had problems restarting.

“They grabbed him by his neck from behind and indiscriminately unleashed sharp objects on his body almost severing his right thumb.

“The robbers succeeded in dispossessing him of his two mobile phones including an iPhone 13 pro and Samsung Galaxy A32 series before disappearing into the wasteland opposite the Phase 4 Federal Secretariat.

“Drenched in his own blood, he managed to walk to the nearby police post at the Federal Secretariat where some policewomen on duty conveyed him to the State House Medical Centre for treatment.

“His wounds were stitched up before being discharged on Wednesday morning.”

