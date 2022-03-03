Former Bank MD Joins PDP Presidential Race

Published:





A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He declared his intention formally in Lagos while addressing thousands of his supporters from all walks of life in Lagos.

He would be contesting the PDP ticket with other aspirants who have so far indicated interest in the coveted position.

He said his aspiration is anchored on engendering national rebirth and renewal by reigniting the boundless energy, imagination and creativity of the Nigerian people to achieve its manifest destiny.

Hayatu-Deen, an accomplished Economist, stated that the country needs an unusual kind of leader who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the people out of stormy waters “to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potentials for greatness.”

He told the gathering that his aspiration was to be able to solve the issues of ‘hunger, poverty, disease and insecurity’, which he described as the most pressing issues in Nigeria.

“I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism,” he said, reiterating that national security would be his central focus.

He said, “That the nation is facing a monumental crisis of confidence approaching existential proportions is understood by all…

“Also, my interactions and travels all round this beautiful land of ours, across Africa and around the globe have given me a powerful insight into the DNA of the Nigerian people.

“We are the most energetic, dynamic and entrepreneurial people on earth. Given an enabling environment of good public service delivery systems, liberated from red tape and abrasive rent seeking culture, the Nigerian people can perform economic miracles. I want to give the Nigerian people ample space to put on a vivid display of their God given gifts of enterprise expressed through industry, hard work and innovation.”

In addressing the insecurity, the former banker said relevant institutions will be fully mobilized to bring the security situation under control.

He added that tackling gender issues and fostering human capital development to tap the enormous potentials of women and youths would also be his priority.

Hayatu-Deen added that he has a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting the country and possesses the skills, background and experience to get the job done.

“As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations.

“I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund Federal Government Bank. I know what it takes to leverage international alliances and partnerships to tap into the deep reservoirs of investment funds around the globe for Nigeria to fuel its rapid development,” he added.

Share This