Sanwoolu Heeds Oluomo's Request, Suspends NURTW Operations In Lagos Parks

Published:

The Lagos State governor has suspended the operation of NURTW in Lagos state due to the power tussle between the National Body and the State chapter.





The leader of the NURTW in Lagos Musiliu Mc Oluomo had pullout of the National Body of the NURTW following is suspension by the body and called on the Governor to suspend the operation of the union in the state.





According to a statement issued on Thursday by Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos commissioner for information, the suspension is part of efforts to douse tension over the recent developments





Read the full statement below:





The Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.





The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.





After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State. The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.





The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

