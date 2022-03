Published:

Lagos NURTW under the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) today announced its decision to leave the national body of the union, just as it called on the Lagos State Government to take over motor parks in the state through the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.





This followed the decision of the national body to suspend Akinsanya from union activities over what it termed acts of insubordination.

