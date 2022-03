Published:

It was a great and glamorous service on Sunday as Prophet Jeremiah Surprised two Veterans Nollywood Actresses Cynthia Okereke and Chinwo Owoh with Car gifts worth 6 Million Naira each and the sum of N2,000,000 Million Naira cash to support the fueling of the vehicles.

The man of God had in the past also assisted many indigent celebrities with cash donations

Share This