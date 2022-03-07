Drug Trafficking: DCP Abba Kyari, 6 Others For Arraignment Today

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, will today arraign the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, following his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.





DCP Kyari will be docked before Justice Emeka Nwite, alongside four other police officers, namely ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, and two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.





The Defendants will enter their plea to an eight-count criminal charge the NDLEA preferred against them.





The agency, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, alleged that Kyari who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and his men, unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine seized from the two apprehended drug traffickers, Umeibe and Ezenwanne.





It alleged that the police officers committed the offence between January 19 and 25, 2022, at the office of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) IRT, Abuja, in connivance with one ASP John Umoru (now at large), contrary to section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.





Kyari was said to have attempted to bribe a senior officer of the NDLEA with $61,400. 00 at a restaurant in Abuja to prevent the testing of part of the cocaine that was seized from the two arrested drug pushers.





On the other hand, NDLEA told the court that Umeibe and Ezenwanne conspired with one IK that is currently at large, to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country without lawful authority and knowingly possessed same, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(d) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

