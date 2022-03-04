Policeman Goes Berserk, Kills Six Colleagues In Borno

Published:

A police officer simply identified as Sergeant Bello has shot and killed at least six mobile police officers in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.





According to sources, incident happened inside the police college quarters of Borno Police headquarters in Maiduguri.





A senior police officer said that the errant officer is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).





A family source said the police sergeant had a misunderstanding with his wife and neighbours tried to intervene but he didn’t listen.





“He and his wife have been having issues for some time now; we tried to settle it amicably, but he refused.”





“The wife told her parents that the sergeant assaulted her; she moved her things out of his house. The wife left due to severe maltreatment by her husband.





“He started shooting and threatened to kill everyone. Unfortunately, he shot people, but six mobile policemen died and two others are currently receiving treatment at Specialist Hospital.





“He razed down two blocks of eight rooms in the process and also shot his father-in-law.”

