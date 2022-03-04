Arrest And Detention Of PDP Spokesman Nwoba Chika Nwoba...Our Story , Ebonyi Govt

Published:

The attention of the cybercrimes team Ebonyi State has been brought to an erroneous publication made against the Ebonyi State government and the cybercrimes team by one O.K Chinda who is said to be the leader of PDP caucus, house of rep, Abuja.





The best could have been to ignore him totally but the lies therein, and his uninformed representation of such a serious issue that borders on cyber crimes against the Ebonyi State government, individuals and communities needs to be addressed with a gleam of clarity.





His misrepresentation of facts begins with the dates he claims the cybercrimes suspect was nabbed by the law enforcement agents. Telling the whole world that Nwoba Chika Nwoba was arrested on the 21st of September 2021 is not only false but proves to the public that Chinda and the party he represents are agents of falsehood, mendacity and dishonesty.





Nwoba was arrested on the 9th of January 2022 and not on the 21st of September 2021 as unfortunately claimed by Chinda. He offended the Cybercrimes law which he is not denying and he appreciates the way it was handled professionally. He was given his full right as a suspect who is yet to be convicted and was taken to a law court that handles his matter accordingly.





He has since been granted bail as the case continues in court. Where the so-called rep caucus leader got his information remains a mystery to every sane mind.





Chinda is a busy body who doesn't know why his people sent him to the Federal House and an interloper who meddles with the affairs of other jurisdictions without reasons or mandate as he is neither the month piece of PDP nor the caucus leader of PDP in Ebonyi State or Nigeria.





People like this fake news peddler who have no direction as a legislator or sense of discernment are not worthy to be in the House of Representatives let alone bearing "caucus leader'.





Ebonyi State government is friendly to opposition members and allows freedom of speech and welcomes constructive criticism but frowns at any infringement of other people's rights through cyberspace.





We, therefore, urge Mr Chinda to look for another form of propaganda as this one is dead on arrival. Our people are knowledgeable enough to discern the deceptive mechanism employed by the PDP to whip unnecessary sentiment in Ebonyi State.





His Excellency, Engr David Nweze Umahi can never be distracted by the chippings of the opposition birds. He is seriously developing Ebonyi State and putting her on the global map.





Alex Ifeanyi Oguta

Chairman, Cybercrimes team, Ebonyi State.

