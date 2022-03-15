Police Arrest Two Robbers Disguising As Uber Drivers Who Withdrew N2.4m From Victim’s Account In Lagos

Published:





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men, Sunday Gabriel, 29, and 24-year old Kenneth Agbehi posing as Uber drivers to rob unsuspecting passengers in some parts of the state.





The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Lawal, who disclosed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, March 14, 2022, said the suspects held a female victim hostage on February 27, around 8 pm and robbed her of an ATM card, cash and other valuable items.





According to the police spokesman, the suspects were tracked down on Victoria Island and a locally-made pistol as well as their operational vehicles recovered from them.





“The suspects thereafter unlawfully withdrew the sum of N2,400,000 from the victim’s bank account.





“Following diligent investigation carried out by police operatives, the suspects were nabbed in their hideout on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island where they were planning another operation.





“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and several others they had committed earlier.





“Exhibits recovered from them include: one locally-made pistol, three live cartridges, one Toyota Camry with registration number AHL 571 FE and one Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number EPE 32 GG.





“The suspects are in police custody,” the command’s spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said.

